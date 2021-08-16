Police are appealing for witnesses to collision near Sevenoaks that has left Hampshire cyclist in a critical condition

Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision involving a cyclist near Sevenoaks.

At 11.40am on Sunday 15 August 2021, a man riding a green Bianchi Ultra bicycle was travelling along Starhill Road towards Dunton Green when he fell from the bike.

He was treated for injuries at the scene and taken to a London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact.

Officers would also like to obtain dashcam footage that shows the cyclist prior to and in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538 quoting reference DS/DC/082/21. You can also email investigators at [email protected]