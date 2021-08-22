David Brunger is wanted for absconding from a facility in north Kent
Animal and technical rescue specialists called to Folkestone harbour to assist with a rescue
Fire fighters are battling to rescue a small dog from an entrapment. It’s understood that the dog that has climbed deep inside the harbour arm wall may...
Police fins body of missing Anna Gratzkowski
Police have found the body of 19-year-old Anna Gratzkowski who had been missing since Saturday 8th August. Officers were called to parkland in Godinton just...
Fire rips through Tower block flat in Stratford
Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers were called to a fire in a flat in Leather Gardens, Stratford. A flat on the 17th floor was destroyed by...
Group of nurses trying to make a difference at QA Hospitial with the butterfly suite
A dedicated group of nurses in the Emergency Department at the QA in Cosham are trying to make a difference for patients and their relatives when they find...
Motorbike rider left with life changing injures after Croydon collision
Police were called by LAS at 8.58pm on Wednesday, 4 August to Limpsfield Road, Croydon to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle...
HMIC Finds Met cleared ‘Acted Appropriately’ At Sarah Everard Vigil
Metropolitan Police officers “acted appropriately” at the Clapham Common vigil held in Sarah Everard’s memory, a detailed review has found. The inspectorate...
Technology which could drive the next generation of search and rescue for Her Majesty’s Coastguard is being tested
Technology which could drive the next generation of search and rescue for Her Majesty’s Coastguard is being tested. The MCA is leading work with the Civil...
Second stabbing probe launched in Ealing
Police were called at 4.30am on Sunday, 24 November to reports of an injured male at Kingsbridge Avenue, Ealing Officers attended. At the scene two males had...
CCTV images released following robbery
CCTV images released following robbery – Slough Police have released CCTV images of men officers would like to speak to following a robbery in Chalvey. At...
Drink-fuelled arsonist jailed after sparking £20,000 inferno at her own home
The detective who led the investigation said Turnbull’s actions ‘could easily have resulted in a fatality’ A drink-fuelled arsonist has...
Soho nightclub rapists jailed
On Tuesday, 15 October, Ferdinando Orlando, 25 and Lorenzo Costanzo, 26 who are both Italian nationals, were convicted of two counts of rape. Both were jailed...
A murder investigation has been launched following a shooting in Battersea
Police were called at approximately 9pm on Tuesday, 24 December to reports of shots fired in Battersea Church Road, SW11. Officers and London Ambulance Service...
Police officer dies during blue light run on the M6 Motorway in Cumbria
A Cumbrian Police Officer has tragically died following a collision today (26th Jan) on the M6. A source told UKNIP that the police officer died at the scene...
Former Southampton Football Coach faces 65 Sex Charges against Children
A former Southampton Football Club coach has been charged with historical child abuse offences Police have revealed. Police have just confirmed that ex...
Number of COVID19 death toll hits 18,738
As of 9am 23 April, 583,496 tests have concluded, with 23,560 tests on 22 April. 425,821 people have been tested of which 138,078 tested positive. As of 5pm on...
Purple Bricks Donate £3,000 to Portsmouth Hospital Children’s Ward
Purplebricks, an online estate agent company has donated an incredible £3,000.00 towards the purchase of a blood gas analyser for the Children’s Assessment...
A man has been convicted of the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Hillingdon
Wojciech Tadewicz, 27 of Whittington Avenue, Hayes, was found guilty of the murder of Sandra Zmijan after a trial at the Old Bailey. A jury returned a...
Two charges have been authorised against a man who is alleged to have intentionally run over a teenage boy in Gravesend
The victim sustained a serious leg injury following the incident, which took place in the Waterton Avenue and Mark Lane area, on the evening of Sunday 25...
Man charged with shoplifting offences in Southampton
Officers from Southampton’s City Centre team have charged a man with a number of shoplifting offences. Thomas Curran, aged 28, from Cranbury Avenue...
Coronavirus cases are rising rapidly across the country. To reduce the spread of the virus England has entered a national lockdown. Restrictions will be put into law later this week
What you can and cannot do during lockdown? Detailed guidelines are available here at the gov.uk website. You must not leave, or be outside of your home...
Illegal puppy farm trader Khloe Robinson, 26, from #Kensington, #Liverpool escapes prison sentence
In another prosecution case brought by the increasingly impressive charity Animal Protection Services, mother-of-two Khloe Robinson admitted operating a...
Emergency crews called to Winchester property
Fire, Police and Ambulance services were called to a property on Wolfe Close, Stanmore shortly before 10pm. Two pumps, two fire officer vehicles, two police...
A Derby man has been jailed for eight years after being found guilty of raping a young woman in his van
Sudesh Kumar, of Carsington Crescent, in Allestree, denied the offence which took place back in August 2018 but was found guilty and sentenced during the...
Kings Hill in lock down after WW2 bombs found
Officers from Kent Police are working with Army Bomb Disposal officers after the discovery of two unexploded WW2 bombs were located in Kings Hill Kent...