A senior Met Police officer has been given a final written warning after a hearing found his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

Detective Chief Inspector James Mason, of the Central Specialist Crime Command, was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy, discreditable conduct and integrity.

After hearing all the evidence, on Tuesday 5 October the misconduct hearing panel, led by an independent legally qualified chair, found all allegations proven.

The finding related to comments DCI Mason made on 23 October 2011, when he was a detective sergeant. The panel found he made comments to a victim of an attempted robbery while taking her witness statement that were inappropriately personal. These included questions about her personal life, relationships and whether she would like to go for dinner that evening.

The hearing found that subsequent emails the officer sent the victim on 24 October 2011 were also inappropriate and an attempt to establish a relationship with a person he knew to be a victim of crime.

The matter was reported to police in October 2020 and immediately investigated by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

Detective Chief Superintendent Donna Smith, Professionalism, said: “The behaviour of DCI Mason was unacceptable and unprofessional.

“A victim of crime is already likely to feel vulnerable, they should never be made to feel worse by the actions of a police officer.

“DCI Mason abused his position as a police officer and the victim’s trust. I want to thank the woman concerned for having the courage to come forward, it cannot have been easy for her.

“It is vital the public have confidence that, no matter how much time has passed, if they tell us about improper conduct by officers then we will support them and do all we can to investigate thoroughly and hold our officers to account.

”DCI Mason has been given a final written warning for three years – this is very serious and means that any future misconduct during this time could result in dismissal.”