Kent Police has been giving university students in #Canterbury advice on how to keep their homes safe and their neighbours happy
You may also like
Fire crews battle blaze in East Tisted near Alton
Firefighters are battling to save three outbuildings and a property in the outskirts of Alton, Hampshire. Six pumping appliances from five stations were called...
Safety recall issued by B and Q over lamp converters
Masterlite would like to make customers aware of a safety concern with the below B22-E27 lampholder converters. There is a risk of electric shock resulting...
‘Black-cab rapist’ John Worboys to be released from prison after just 9 years
Black-cab rapist’ John Worboys to be released from prison after just 9 years The Man is believed to have drugged 100 victims before raping or sexually...
Sprinkler system averts serious flat fire in Southampton Tower Block
Six fire appliances and officers from Hampshire Fire and rescue were scrambled to Southampton Tower block on Tuesday morning after a blaze broke out in a flat...
The A316 in surrey is closed eastbound between the M3 J1 and the A314 near Sunbury on Thames due to an earlier serious collision.
Surrey police accident investigation is ongoing. The road is expected to remain closed until at least 9am. Traffic is being diverted via local routes at...
Police are appealing for information to trace a wanted man in Leeds
Adam Fairfoot – Smith, aged 26 of Otley is wanted for breach of a court order and other vehicle-related offences. Officers have conducted extensive enquiries...
Officers in Sheffield are appealing for information following an incident where gunshots were fired at a house
At about 1am today (Friday 1 October), it is reported that shots were fired towards a property in Spring Vale Walk. Damage was caused to the property...
Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Jamie Stemp
Jamie was last seen at his home address in Rustington around 8pm on Saturday (August 22). He is described as white, 5′ 8″ and of medium...
Stewart Butler from Oxford has been charged with attempted murder
Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Oxford. Stewart Butler, aged 59, of...
Over 30 vehicles damaged in overnight orgy of criminal damage
Drivers have claimed that over 30 vehicles have been damaged in an overnight wrecking spree in Northfleet in Kent. The vehicles have had their tyres slashed...
Detectives investigating the murder of 24-year-old David Gomoh in Newham have charged two teenagers. Muhammad Jalloh, 18 of Stratford, Newham, and a 16-year...
The BK whopper is coming to the Isle of Wight
The wait is finally over for residents on the Isle of Wight. Burger King is set to open it’s first fast food restaurant in Newport on the Island. In a short...
Man dies after being pulled from the sea at Sandown on the Isle of Wight
A man has tragically died after being pulled from the sea at Sandown on the Isle of Wight last night (Sunday). Emergency services were called to Eastern...
A man is in hospital with head and neck injuries after he was shot in Caterham
A man is in hospital with head and neck injuries after he was shot in Caterham. Armed police were called to Coldstream Road, which is by the large green off...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a single vehicle collision in Tadley left a man with serious injuries
The collision took place on the A340 near Pamber End, Tadley, at around 1.45pm on 8 November. A blue VW Golf was driving on the A340 when it left the road...
Man charged in connection with Penge Attack
Detectives investigating an assault in Parish Lane, Penge, on Sunday, 21 April have charged a man. John Edward Dugdale, 56 , of Wickham Road, Croydon, handed...
Detectives have charged two men following an investigation into an allegation of rape and modern day slavery in Southampton. Officers arrested 12 men as part...
A dangerous driver who seriously injured a woman in Gillingham has been remanded in custody after admitting the offence. Daniel Richards, 34 and of Selbourne...
Appeal for information following after man is stoned to death in Eynsford
Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are appealing for information as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a...
Detectives investigating fraud offences reported to have been committed against vulnerable people across Kent have made four arrests
Detectives investigating fraud offences reported to have been committed against vulnerable people across Kent have made four arrests. A 35-year-old man...
Fire Rips through Car Workshop in Byfleet after Van’s Fuel line explodes
Six fire appliances are at single-storey car workshop blaze in Byfleet with the risk of a further explosion from an Oxy Acetylene cylinder If you live nearby...
Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help trace a man who is wanted on recall to prison
Matthew Smith, aged 26, is also wanted on suspicion of a number of domestic-related offences. He is known to frequent the Bramley and Harehills areas. Officers...
Acid Attack in Southampton
Detectives are issuing an appeal to trace two men they want to speak to after the acid attack in Guildhall Square, Southampton, at about 9pm on Friday...
Firefighters from across Hampshire have been called to battle a blaze that has broken out in Titchfield near Fareham in Hampshire. Eight fire appliances...