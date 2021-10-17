Kent Police has been giving university students in #Canterbury advice on how to keep their homes safe and their neighbours happy

BREAKING CANTERBURY KENT

Officers from the city’s Community Safety Unit joined representatives of partner agencies Canterbury City Council and Kent Fire and Rescue Service at Canterbury Christ Church University on Tuesday 13 October 2021.
They spoke to students about ways to keep their property safe as they find their feet living in university and private accommodation around the city.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service advised students on how to keep properties fire safe and Canterbury City Council community safety wardens told them when and how to put their bins out, and advice on noise complaints.
The multi-agency team will also be visiting areas of the town with a high student population on 19, 22, 26 and 28 October.
Inspector Guy Thompson, of Canterbury Community Safety Unit, said: ‘We are conscious that this year we have both freshers coming to the city and second-year students, many of whom are in their first full year of face-to-face teaching.
‘For that reason, we are keen to make sure that the city’s student population stays safe and to reduce the chances of them becoming a victim of crime.
‘We are also keen for students to be good neighbours to local residents and be conscious of the consequences of anti-social behaviour and late-night noise.
‘I am pleased we have been able to work with the universities and partner agencies to be a one-stop shop for advice from authorities.’
To avoid becoming a victim of theft or burglary:
• Avoid leaving any expensive items on show in your property or vehicles. Get such items tagged so they can be traced back to you if stolen and recovered.
Make sure all of your doors and windows are shut and properly locked when going out, even if it is just for a short time.
Remind your housemates about the importance of securing the property and never leave the main external door unlocked for each other.
• Consider using timers on your lights and a radio to make it look like someone is at home and deter burglars.
Store your coursework online – not just on your laptop – to reduce disruption to your studies if it is stolen.
• Ask a friend or neighbour to watch your property if you are away for holidays or reading week. Clear away any tell-tale signs you are out, such as uncollected post.