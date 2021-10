Police were called at 11:25am on Friday, 29 October to Kilburn High Road, NW6 following reports of a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended and an 11-year-old girl was taken to hospital. Her condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

The lorry driver stopped at the scene.

Road closures are in place in the area.

No arrests and enquiries continue.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 2719/29Oct.