A man has been jailed for eight years for sexually abusing four children

Alan Waters, 73 of Cador Drive, Fareham, Hampshire was sentenced on Thursday, 28 October at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The court heard that between 1971 and 1981, Waters sexually abused four boys whilst working as a sea cadet instructor. The four boys were sea cadets at the time of the offences and were between 11-15 years old.

On different occasions throughout the ten-year period, Waters took advantage of his high ranking position as an officer and sexually assaulted the boys. He used opportunities when he was alone with the victims and when they were vulnerable.

The first incident was reported in 2006 however Waters was serving a term of imprisonment in India for child sex offences and thus the victim did not proceed with their allegation.

A second allegation was then made in 2016, which was again reported to police and the current investigation commenced.

In 2017, another victim came forward. Following this, police made contact with the complainant. A fourth complainant was identified and the cases were all linked to Waters.

The complainants all gave detailed accounts of the incidents that occurred during this time period.

Detective Sergeant Phil McElhone, the investigating officer, said: “I would firstly like to thank the complainants for coming forward and supporting the investigation and assisting us in achieving justice against this prolific offender.

“I can only hope that Waters’ sentencing has brought some closure to the victims and that their courage in speaking up will encourage others who have suffered abuse of any types current or historic, to do the same.

“The Metropolitan Police Service is committed to pursuing justice and supporting victims of sexual abuse.”