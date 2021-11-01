A421 BEDFORDSHIRE BREAKING

The A421 in Bedfordshire is currently closed southbound between the A1 (Black Cat Roundabout) and the A4280 (Great Barford) due to a collision.

Emergency services including Bedfordshire Police are in attendance. National Highways has resources deployed to assist.

Delays are expected on the approach to the closure. Please plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

A diversion is available:

Road users are advised to follow the route marked with a solid black triangle symbol on local road signs.

