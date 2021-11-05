Faulty Wi-Fi master socket thought to have caused East Ham Fire

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a house fire on Burford Road in East Ham last night.

Half of the ground floor of a terraced house was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 10 calls to the blaze

The Brigade was called at 1934 and the fire was under control by 2010. Fire crews from Plaistow, East Ham and Barking fire stations attended the scene.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and involved a Wi-Fi master socket.