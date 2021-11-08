BREAKING ROTHERHAM SOUTH YORKSHIRE

The family of Nikita Johnson have paid tribute to the “bright” and “bubbly” 23-year-old

November 8, 2021


The mother of two from Rotherham sadly died when she fell from a bridge over the M18 on Saturday 30 October.

A tribute released today (Monday 8 November) by her family said: “Nikita was a bright and bubbly person. She would certainly light up the room when she walked in. She was funny and such a great character to be around.
“Nikita lived for her family and when she wasn’t at home she was out at a party, living her best life. Nikita had so much love to give and would be there for anyone that needed her. She was such a loyal friend. We just all wish she knew she would’ve had that in return.
“Nikita lived with her sister and had two boys, Layton and Jensen, who she loved and adored so much. We are all devastated about the events that led to her death and it has left a huge void in all our lives.”
Nikita’s family are still being supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time and we request that their privacy continues to be respected.
 
 
