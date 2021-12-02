Kent County Council has responded to Gatwick Airport’s consultation strongly opposing plans to routinely use its northern runway for departing aircraft

Gatwick Airport’s proposals would see the airport grow from 46.6 million passengers per annum (MPPA) in 2019 to 75.6 mppa by 2038.

KCC’s response to the consultation remains in line with the Council’s existing Policy on Gatwick Airport, which was adopted by Cabinet in 2014.

Whilst at the time, this was in response to the Airports Commission and the proposals for a newly constructed and independently operated second runway, KCC feels these latest proposals to routinely use the northern runway are a way for Gatwick to become a two-runway airport by another means.

KCC Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, David Brazier said: “KCC has long argued the impacts of Gatwick’s current single runway configuration are already unacceptable, and a potential increase of these impacts on local communities and the environment would be intolerable.

“Bringing the northern runway into operation for departing aircraft will significantly increase the number of aircraft movements that the airport can handle.

“Whilst we understand that an increase in aircraft movements would enhance the economic benefits of the airport, routine use of the northern runway is not something KCC can support.”

KCC’s response also raises concerns regarding the intensification of the main runway, noise from overflying aircraft, carbon emissions and the lack of efficient rail and public transport connections to and from Kent.

The full consultation response can be viewed at www.kent.gov.uk/about-the-council/strategies-and-policies/transport-and-highways-policies/aviation/gatwick-airport-position-statement.