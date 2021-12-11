Police have launched a second appeal for information after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Wolverhampton

The attack took place on 28 June 2021 It happened at around 14.15 on Dunstall Road, near to Peace Park.

Police issued an appeal at the time and although people got in touch no one was identified as a suspect.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: “Our investigation has continued all the same and we’re still as determined as ever to find the person who did this.

“Today, we’ve released some new CCTV footage of a man we want to speak to about what happened. If you recognise him, please let us know.

“We also want to trace a member of the public who saw what happened and grabbed hold of the suspect. His actions allowed the teenager to escape and alert the police. Unfortunately, he didn’t stay at the scene, and we’d really like to speak to him.

“We’d also like to thank everyone who has contacted us with information so far”.

Anybody with information is urged to contact 101, alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting crime number 20/1211837/21.