Police  are currently assisting with an incident at the fire station in Castle Street in Berkhamsted

January 16, 2022
A 50-metre cordon is currently in place around the building, involving the closure of some roads, after a suspected historical explosive device was brought to the premises. Officers are asking people to avoid the area and find alternative routes while they wait for EOD personnel to attend the location.

