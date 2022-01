The Transit is a lifeline for Harvey, so Police are desperate to get it back for him and his family.

When out and about today, please keep an eye out for vehicles that are parked up.

They are likely to be parked up in the local (ish) area of Epsom. Ford Transit Custom – SF70 FJU or an Audi Q5 – JGZ 6847

If spotted, please call Surrey Police on 101 immediately.