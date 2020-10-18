 Police continue to engage with man on Railway bridge - UKNIP
BREAKING Gillingham Kent

Police continue to engage with man on Railway bridge

October 18, 2020
1 Min Read
Police are speaking to a man on a bridge above the railway line. Victoria Street in Gillingham has now been closed and trains have been stopped.

