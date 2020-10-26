Woman airlifted after serious collision in Warminster

Officers from Wiltshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A36 near Warminster involving two motorcycles and a car.

Yesterday (25/10) at approximately 2.30pm, between the Clay Hill Roundabout and the Granada Services Roundabout, a group of motorcyclists were travelling north along the A36 when one of the party collided with a Mercedes car travelling southbound. A second motorcyclist also fell from his machine.

The female rider of the first bike was taken to Southampton General Hospital with suspected life changing injuries. The male rider of the second bike suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Forensic Collision Investigator PC Tom Bateson said: “We are appealing to anyone who was driving along the A36, near Warminster, between 2pm and 2.30pm yesterday.

“Did you see the collision or any of the vehicles involved before the collision?

“Also, we would like to hear from anyone in the area who may not have seen the collision but may have dash cam footage to assist us in determining the weather and road conditions around the time of the incident.”

If you can help us – please call 101 quoting reference number 54200107453.