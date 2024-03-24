12-Year-Old Arrested After Stabbing in Sittingbourne

Authorities are appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old was arrested after a knife attack on a teenager in Sittingbourne. The incident occurred on Adelaide Drive and was reported to Kent Police at approximately 15.55 GMT on Friday, March 23, 2024.

Emergency responders, including officers from Kent Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service, swiftly arrived at the scene. They discovered a teenage girl with injuries consistent with a stab wound. The victim was promptly transported to a London hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

Detective Inspector Emma Reynolds of Kent Police emphasised the importance of community cooperation: “We urge anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information related to this incident to come forward. This includes individuals with CCTV footage or dash-cam recordings-from the area.”

If you have relevant information, please contact Kent Police at 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/46593/24. Alternatively, you can provide anonymous tips by calling Crimestoppers at 0800 555111 or using the form on their website.