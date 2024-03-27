A burglar has been jailed after stealing thousands of pounds from a property in Limpley Stoke

Lee Slavin, 53, of Crown Road, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, was sentenced to 26 months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to burglary at a hearing at Winchester Crown Court last Wednesday (20/03).

On the night of November 23 last year, Slavin broke into the property through a window and stole a substantial amount of property from the cash.

Following enquiries, he was tracked down by the Force’s Burglary and Serious Youth and Gang Violence team, arrested and charged.

PC Dan Chaventre of the Burglary team said: “Slavin knew the property and deliberately targeted it, breaking in in the middle of the night.

“I’m pleased that he has been given a custodial sentence and I hope it can provide some comfort for the victims.

“We appreciate that being burgled can have a lasting and significant effect on those targeted.

“That’s why it remains an operational priority in Wiltshire under our Chief Constable and our Burglary and SYGV team will always proactively look to arrest burglary suspects and ensure they’re brought to justice.”