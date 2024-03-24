Ian Pitkin, 63 of Newick Road, E5 will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 25 March charged with:
– arson with intent to endanger life;
– possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence;
– possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
The charges relate to an incident where officers were called to a fire at an address in Newick Road, E5 at approximately 12:45am on Wednesday, 20 March.
Four people – three from neighbouring properties and one passer-by – received injuries; none of these are believed to be serious.
Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney, said: “Police and partner agencies responded swiftly to a rapidly unfolding incident on Wednesday, 20 March. We are pleased that our thorough investigation has led the Crown Prosecution Service to agree on these significant charges.
“To protect the integrity of the judicial process and to ensure justice for the victims and our community, we are rightfully limited in what we can now say. However, we will continue to engage with our close partners in the local community, including the Community Security Trust and Shomrim to support those impacted by this incident.”
