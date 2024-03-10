Police were called at around 4.30m to Catford Broadway SE6 to reports of a shooting.

Officers attended the scene along with LAS and discovered a man – believed to be in his 30s – with a gunshot wound. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are in the process of informing next of kin.

Detectives are carrying out extensive fast-time enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident and a significant cordon remains in place at the scene.

Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry responsible for policing in South East Area said: “My sympathies and thoughts are with the family and loved ones of this young man who has lost his life in very tragic circumstances. The incident took place in a busy part of south London and I’m hopeful there will have been a number of witnesses who I would appeal to come forward. I know such a shocking incident will cause great concern in the community and want to reassure residents that we have assigned significant resources to this investigation. We also have officers patrolling the local area and I would urge those with concerns to talk to them. They are there to support you.”

There has been no arrest at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD1160/10Mar.