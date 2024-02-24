Emergency services rushed to the scene of a serious crash on the A249 this evening, prompting the closure of the Sheppey-bound carriageway between Maidstone and Detling Hill.

Reports suggest that the incident occurred at approximately 6:50 pm, near the Church Hill turn for Stockbury. While details remain unconfirmed, there are reports of a vehicle crashing up onto the embankment.

The severity of the situation necessitated the dispatch of the air ambulance, indicating potential serious injuries.

Upon receiving the call at 6:51 pm, fire service personnel swiftly responded to the scene. Their efforts, in conjunction with other emergency services, concluded at 8:04 pm.

As a consequence of the crash, the A249 has been closed in both directions. This closure compounds existing delays caused by ongoing roadworks on the Maidstone-bound carriageway, which commenced on Friday.

Further details regarding the nature of the crash and the extent of injuries sustained are currently pending. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.