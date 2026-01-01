Ambulance Gets Stuck in Mud at Camber Sands – Even with Blues and Sirens

An ambulance from South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust found itself in a right pickle at Camber Sands early on New Year’s Day.

While attending a serious medical emergency, the tide crept in and started lapping at the vehicle’s wheels. The crew kept their cool, prioritising the patient’s care above all else. The patient was rushed to hospital by a second ambulance, while a replacement vehicle was called in so their shift could carry on uninterrupted.

Rescue to the Rescue: Off-Road Winch Saves the Day

Enter DJ Haulage, Hiab, Recovery, Escort from New Romney. By 9am, their off-road Ford Ranger and trusty winch were on the scene. These unsung heroes pulled the ambulance free just in time — narrowly avoiding it becoming an accidental submarine.

South East Coast Ambulance Issues Thanks

The ambulance service expressed gratitude to everyone who helped. Lucky for them, the stranded ambulance was able to drive away under its own power.

Take Note, Drivers: Check the Tide Before You Park!

So next time you’re racing with blues and sirens, here’s a tip: mind the tide times! You never know when the sea might decide to join the emergency.