Witnesses and dashcam footage are sought following a fatal collision on the eastbound carriageway of the M26 near Sevenoaks. At around 11.02pm on Tuesday 19 March 2024, a collision involving a blue BMW 1 Series and a white VW Caddy took place between the junctions for the M25 and Wrotham Heath.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the VW, a man in his 30s, was confirmed deceased at the scene. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles beforehand to call the SCIU witness appeal line on 01622 798538 or email [email protected] quoting MM/MD/029/24.

Dashcam footage can also be submitted here: https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/mmmd2924m26wrotham