Urgent Search for Missing Gravesend Teens Koby & Scarlett

Authorities are urgently seeking information to locate two teenagers who have been reported missing from Gravesend, sparking concerns for their welfare.

Koibilo Ransom-Kuti, known as Koby, and Scarlett Antigua-Noble were last seen in Gravesend town centre on the evening of Friday, March 1, 2024, and have not been heard from since.

Koby, aged 15, is described as approximately five feet and eight inches tall, with a slim build and black hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was dressed in his school uniform, consisting of dark trousers, a navy blue blazer, a white shirt, and black shoes, accompanied by a light grey hooded top. Additionally, he was carrying a distinctive red Nike backpack.

Scarlett, aged 14, shares a similar physical description, standing at five feet and eight inches tall, with a slim build and dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black padded jacket, a pink top, red and white striped trousers, and black trainers.

Both teenagers are believed to be together, with Koby having connections to the Swanscombe area and Scarlett to Medway. Concerns for their safety continue to grow, prompting an urgent appeal for information from the public.

Anyone who has seen Koby or Scarlett, or who has any information regarding their whereabouts, is urged to contact authorities immediately by calling 999. Please quote reference numbers 01-1486 for Koby and 01-1389 for Scarlett when providing information.

The community’s assistance in locating these missing teenagers is crucial, and any information, no matter how small, could prove invaluable in ensuring their safe return home.