Officers from the Met Police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the family of a man who tragically passed away in Queen’s Park.

The man was discovered collapsed in Sixth Avenue around 02:40hrs on October 6th, 2023. Paramedics promptly transported him to the hospital, where he remained until his passing on October 16th of the same year.

Upon investigation, officers determined that the circumstances surrounding his death were not suspicious.

CCTV footage revealed that the man was walking along the street before collapsing. He was found wearing only trousers and had no identification or personal belongings in his possession.

During the footage, he can be heard speaking to himself in a foreign language, believed to be Albanian.

The deceased is described as a white male in his 40s, of slim build, standing between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 10ins tall. He had a shaved head, dark stubble and facial hair, and brown eyes.

Detective Sergeant Julia Morrow, from the local policing team in Westminster, stated, “We have carried out some checks to attempt to identify the man, including checking the descriptions of any people who’ve been reported missing in the area, but we have still not been able to work out who he is.

Efforts are underway to collaborate with the coroner in identifying the man’s next of kin. To aid in this process, an image of a tattoo found on his inner left bicep is being released in hopes that someone may recognize it and provide valuable information.

Additionally, a computer-generated image of the man is being circulated.

Anyone with information that could assist in identifying the deceased individual or locating his family is urged to contact 101, quoting reference number 23FOU006838.