Armed Standoff Enters Second Night in Catford: Man Holed Up with Gas Canister

Police Respond to Stabbing Incident on Wandsworth Road

Man Charged with Murder Following Fatal Collision in East Ham

Operation Henhouse: over 400 arrests and £19m seized in national campaign tackling fraud

Suspect Charged in Connection with Two Armed Robberies in Swanley

Armed Standoff Enters Second Night in Catford: Man Holed Up with Gas Canister

Emergency services at night-time incident scene.

An intense standoff between Armed Police and a man barricaded inside a property on Daneby Road, Catford, continues into its second night. Here are the latest updates as the situation unfolds:

Aerial view of emergency vehicles on city street at night.

Officers Remain at Scene A continued police presence at the scene has been on the road after its understood that the Mother and father of the 26-year-old man left the house and alerted Police.

Two people conversing by a house entrance.
Man, 26, arrested as police raid south London ‘bomb factory’ back in December It’s understood that the same man is now holed up with a half-full gas Cylinder

Police initially responded to the incident around 7 pm on Monday 25th March 2024

Emergency services at night on UK street.

A significant emergency services presence and several police cordons are still in place in Catford. Police remain engaged in a standoff with the man inside the property.

Emergency service vehicles on urban street at night.

Approximately 22 people have been moved from their properties to a place of safety following the fears and threats made by the man.

Daneby Road has remained closed since the incident began last night

Catford Resident Advised to Stay Home and Lock Doors Residents have been instructed to remain indoors and secure their homes for safety.

Nighttime emergency scene with fire trucks and responders.

A local nursery has closed its doors due to the ongoing police activity in the area.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement, highlighting ongoing efforts to engage with the individual and ensure a safe resolution.

Residential street at night, illuminated houses and cars.

Officers continue their efforts to communicate with the individual and peacefully resolve the standoff.

Police advise the public to avoid the vicinity until the situation is brought under control.

As the standoff enters its second night, residents and the public are urged to cooperate with Police and exercise caution. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

