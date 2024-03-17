A blaze erupted in a shop situated beneath a flat on Whalebone Lane in Barking, causing the building to be engulfed in flames and leading to the closure of the road. The shop was fully ablaze, contributing to traffic congestion along the affected route.

The fire necessitated the closure of Whalebone Lane, resulting in stationary traffic and diversions for two bus routes, the 173 and 499. The road closure spanned between Stanley Avenue and James Avenue in Barking.

As of now, details regarding any potential injuries stemming from the fire or its origin remain unknown.

Updates on the situation indicate that Whalebone Lane has since been reopened following the incident. However, the aftermath of the fire has left the road partially blocked, with traffic moving slowly in the area.

Video footage captured the intensity of the flames, with smoke billowing out from the shop and flames visible through the door and windows.

The fire location was identified as the area between Stanley Avenue and James Avenue, with eyewitness accounts and visual evidence suggesting that the affected establishment was a shop named “The News Box” situated on the corner of Gray Avenue.

This incident has prompted a response from emergency services, and UKNIP is awaiting further comments and updates from the authorities as investigations into the fire continue.

