Best destinations for UK paddleboarding

Have you joined the SUP trend? Many Brits now have their own stand-up paddleboard and head onto the water no matter the weather. However, if you’re holding out to summer before you start, it’s time to get a few memorable trips planned with your loved ones.

Whether you’ve been dreaming of the Lake District or you’re visiting Wales for the first time, there are so many brilliant spots for paddleboarding across the UK. In this guide, we’ve listed five of our all-time favourite spots.

Summer 2024: 5 places to go paddleboarding in the UK

Penzance, Cornwall

With remarkable views across beautiful bays, the coves in and around Penzance make the perfect base for beginner and expert paddleboarders alike.

The water can be rough in certain areas, especially near Sennen Cove, so you should use your best judgement before hitting the waves. If you’ve not got your own board, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to loan and hire facilities in Cornwall. The local lifestyle centres around the beach and watersports, so it’s a great place to get stuck in with likeminded people.

Snowdonia, Wales

North Wales makes a fantastic choice for paddleboarders. Nestled between the peaks and rolling hills of Snowdonia National Park, you’ll find crystal-clear lakes with easy conditions.

Bala Lake, known in Welsh as Llyn Tegid, promises a memorable experience for beginners and those looking to sharpen their skills. At 3.7 miles long, it’s the largest natural lake in the country. With distant mountain views, it’s a popular scenic spot for kayakers, wild swimmers, and canoes. Large boats and power boats aren’t permitted, making it a haven for paddleboarders.

Glencoe, Scotland

Looking for a slightly more rugged spot for your paddleboarding adventure? If so, you won’t be disappointed by the breathtaking Glencoe valley.

Whether you’re kickstarting a road trip that follows the North Coast 500 or visiting friends and family in Scotland, it’s always worth calling through Glencoe. This vast, striking valley makes the perfect backdrop for amazing photos at sunrise or sunset.

If you’re doing the NC500 with your best friend, arranging car insurance for one day could help you to share the driving shifts. Tiredness can quickly become dangerous for drivers, so don’t be tempted to take on all the driving on your own.

Burgh Island, Devon

Burgh Island is hailed as the best paddleboarding spot in the southwest, and for good reason. Peaceful, secluded and accessible only at low tide, this is the perfect place to paddle away from the crowds.

It’s directly opposite the charming village of Bigbury-on-Sea, so it’s certainly worth stopping by if you’re exploring the local area. There are plenty of opportunities for watersports like windsurfing and kitesurfing too, so if you’re taking the van, you can have a jam-packed adventure.

Lake Buttermere, Lake District

Finally, those heading to the Lake District National Park might’ve heard about Lake Windermere. This large lake is on the shores of popular tourist towns like Ambleside and Bowness-on-Windermere, so it’s well frequented – especially in summer.

But, for something a little bit more peaceful, head to the Buttermere Valley. No motorised boats are allowed, so you can enjoy near-silence in extraordinary surroundings. Simply get your wetsuit on and unwind in the beauty of the Lakes.