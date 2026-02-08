Watch Live

INFERNO Blackpool Blaze Update: Firefighters Battle Overnight Inferno

  • Updated: 01:24
  • , 8 February 2026

A huge fire tore through Waterloo Road in Blackpool, sparking a massive emergency response. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has now provided the latest update on the ongoing situation.

Firefighters Still Fighting Strong

Fire crews have been at the scene all day, tackling stubborn hotspots and damping down smouldering areas. The number of fire engines has been gradually reduced, with just two engines and an aerial ladder platform remaining this evening.

 

The fire scene remains challenging due to the building’s size and structural damage. Firefighters will continue working through the night and into the morning to fully contain the blaze.

Road Closures and Evacuations

  • Gordon Street
  • Waterloo Road (between Bond Street and Moore Street)
  • Rawcliffe Street (between Bond Street and Moore Street)

The cordon has been partly lifted, but some residents near the affected building have had to be relocated for safety.

Police and Community Response

Police are coordinating with partner agencies to support local residents and businesses. They aim to bring the incident to a safe and swift conclusion.

“We want to thank the local community for their kind words and understanding while we deal with this complex fire,” said Lancashire Fire and Rescue.

Images from Friday night showed firefighters bravely tackling the blaze in its early stages. The operation continues as emergency teams fight to protect Blackpool from further damage.

