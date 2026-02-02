Watch Live

FLAMES FORCE EVACUATIONS Blaze Rips Through Businesses on Milton Road, Reading

A massive fire tore through Milton Road in Reading just before midnight Sunday, destroying several local businesses and sending nearby residents fleeing.

Flames Force Evacuations Near Printworks

Thames Valley Police evacuated blocks of flats close to the Printworks as fire crews battled the inferno. Firefighters worked tirelessly to create a fire break to halt the flames from spreading, but the damage was already done.

 

PowerX Wiped Out, Neighbours Suffer Smoke Damage

  • The PowerX business was completely destroyed.
  • A paint shop’s spray unit and a car valeting repair service nearby suffered heavy smoke damage.
  • A carpet company just a few doors down was also hit by smoke.

80-Foot Flames, 80 Firefighters Battle Blaze Into Morning

Witnesses reported flames shooting up to 80 feet high as about 80 firefighters battled the blaze through the night.

Crews from Royal Berkshire were joined by teams from Surrey, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, and Oxfordshire Fire Services.

The fire involved a row of single-storey units. While most buildings were saved, two units were completely gutted. The last fire crews left the scene  on Monday afternoon.

 

