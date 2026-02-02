A fierce fire erupted at a three-storey nursery in Rushey Green just after 6.30pm on January 31, sending thick smoke billowing into the sky.

Massive Fire Response to Nursery Inferno

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters raced to the scene to tackle the flames. Teams from Bromley, East Greenwich, and Peckham worked tirelessly to bring the blaze under control by 9.25pm.

Residents Warned as Smoke Clouds Spread

Authorities urged locals to keep windows and doors firmly shut amid the heavy smoke. Despite the intense blaze, miraculously, no injuries were reported.

Roof Destroyed; Cause Under Investigation

Nearly half the nursery’s roof was gutted by the fire. Officials are now probing the cause of the blaze to prevent future disasters.