BLAZE PROBE Blaze Tears Through Lewisham Nursery

  • Updated: 00:47
  • , 1 February 2026

Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters rushed to a raging fire on Rushey Green, Lewisham, tonight. Flames tore through a three-storey nursery, gutting nearly half the roof.

No Injuries but Heavy Smoke Warns Residents

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the blaze. However, residents were told to keep windows and doors shut due to thick smoke blanketing the area.

Rapid Response and Road Chaos

The Brigade’s Control Office received the first emergency call at 6.37pm and swiftly dispatched crews from Bromley, East Greenwich, Peckham, and nearby stations. Firefighters brought the inferno under control just before 9.30pm.

Teams will stay on-site for hours. Meanwhile, locals are warned to steer clear as road closures are causing serious traffic snarls around Rushey Green.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the devastating fire remains unknown, with authorities launching a full investigation.

