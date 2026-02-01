Tragic news as officers searching for a missing man from Boscastle have found a body in the sea at Bude.

Search Ends in Heartbreak

Police and HM Coastguard were called at around 6.30pm on 31 January after the body of a man was discovered in the sea. Sadly, he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Identity Believed to Be Missing Man

While formal identification is still pending, officers believe the body to be 37-year-old Alexander Key, who was reported missing on 24 January.

His death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be sent to the coroner for further investigation.

Family Pays Tribute

Mr Key’s family expressed their gratitude to the police, HM Coastguard, and all involved in the search efforts. They have asked for privacy during this difficult time.