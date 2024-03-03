A sombre discovery has been made in Mote Park, Kent, as authorities found a body during a search for a missing man from West Malling. The grim revelation occurred yesterday evening (March 1) around 7pm, leaving the community in shock.

While formal identification of the body is pending, authorities have notified the family of a 60-year-old man who was reported missing from West Malling, heightening concerns about the fate of their loved one.

A spokesperson for Kent Police provided details of the discovery, stating, “At around 7pm today, the body of a man was found in Mote Park Maidstone. He was confirmed deceased at the scene.” The statement further indicated that while formal identification procedures are pending, the family of the missing 60-year-old man has been informed of the development.

The news of the discovery has cast a pall over the local community, with many expressing their condolences and hoping for closure for the families affected by this tragic event. As authorities continue their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident, residents are urged to provide any relevant information to assist in the inquiry.

As the community grapples with this distressing news, thoughts turn to the family of the missing man, who now faces the daunting task of coping with the loss of their loved one. Further updates are anticipated as the investigation unfolds, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic discovery in Mote Park.