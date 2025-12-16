Body Found Outside Bognor Post Office – High Street Sealed Off by Police

Shock in Bognor Regis as police cordon off the High Street following the discovery of a body outside the post office. Witnesses report a heavy police presence and a blue tent erected at the scene. Sussex Police have handed the case to their Major Crime Team. Authorities have been contacted for an official statement.

Bognor High Street Locked Down

Body found outside Bognor post office sparks emergency response

Large police cordon and blue tent set up at the scene

Sussex Police Major Crime Team leading the investigation

Locals Left Stunned

Residents and shoppers were left shocked after seeing multiple police vehicles and officers sweeping through the High Street. The normally bustling area remains sealed off as detectives carry out a detailed investigation.