A violent offender who subjected a woman to horrific abuse has finally been locked up. Lewis Taylor, 36, inflicted multiple assaults that left his victim needing hospital treatment.

Shocking Attacks Escalate Over Months

The nightmare began in June 2025 when Taylor, accusing the woman of cheating, strangled her and shoved her to the floor. His violent outbursts didn’t stop there. On another occasion, he barged into her workplace, grabbed her by the shirt collar, and spat in her face. He also battered her so badly that she walked around with two black eyes.

Final Attack Was Savage and Humiliating

The horrors peaked on 27 July at her home in Leysdown. Taylor forced his way inside and repeatedly smashed her head against the toilet, floors, walls, and other brutal objects. He punched her multiple times before dragging her into the courtyard, where he urinated on her and destroyed her phone. Thankfully, she escaped and alerted neighbours, who called the police.

Justice Served: Taylor Caught and Sentenced

Taylor fled but was nabbed later that night in Sidcup. Charged with intentional strangulation, assault by beating, actual bodily harm, and criminal damage, he denied the offences. However, a jury at Maidstone Crown Court found him guilty. On 30 January 2026, he was sentenced to six years behind bars and slapped with a 15-year restraining order.