CAUGHT BY TECH Child Sex Offender Nabbed by Live Facial Recognition in Hackney

  • Updated: 07:29
  • , 4 February 2026

A child sex offender who dodged cops for years was finally caught thanks to cutting-edge Live Facial Recognition (LFR) technology in Hackney.

Swift Arrest on Kingsland High Street

On Friday, 19 December 2025, an LFR police van patrolling Kingsland High Street, Dalston, flagged 61-year-old Mohamed Patel. Wanted for child sex offences, Patel was immediately arrested by officers on suspicion of attempting sexual communication with a child and trying to meet a girl under 16 after grooming.

Sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court

Patel, of Stoke Newington Road, Hackney, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday, 2 February. He received a 12-month suspended prison sentence. The swift capture highlights the power of LFR in tackling dangerous offenders on the loose.

