Dartford’s Postboxes Get ‘Mr Blobby’ Makeover After Red Restoration

Postboxes in Dartford have undergone a peculiar transformation, with some now sporting the iconic pink and gold colours reminiscent of the beloved character Mr Blobby, just days after being restored to their original red hue following acts of “criminal damage”.

The bizarre paint job, reminiscent of the character from the 90s British TV show Noel’s House Party, was noticed by residents today, February 19. The repainted postboxes, adorned with pink and gold splotches, were sighted in the Temple Hill area, particularly at the corner of Trevithick Drive and wellcome Avenue, as well as on Joyce Green Lane.

This unexpected makeover comes in the wake of a series of incidents where 26 postboxes in the area were painted gold between January 31 and February 5, 2024, categorized by police as criminal damage. Royal Mail had taken steps to restore the postboxes to their original red colour, with many reportedly repainted red over the weekend, according to locals.

Kent Police, aware of the ongoing situation, confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Earlier on February 13, a man was arrested in connection with the initial postbox painting incidents and has since been released on bail until May 4 pending further inquiries.

The reaction from Dartford’s community has been mixed, with some residents welcoming the colourful makeover as a bright addition to the area, while others criticize it as a waste of resources and a departure from the traditional style.

The quirky postbox designs have appeared on various streets in Dartford, including Keynes Road, St Vincents Road, Victoria Road, Pilgrims Way, Fulwich Road, and Welcome Avenue. One particular postbox on Farnol Road stood out with its distinctive black and white pattern resembling a cow print.

As the investigation continues, residents remain intrigued by the unexpected burst of colour in their neighbourhood, unsure of what the future holds for Dartford’s postboxes.