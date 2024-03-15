London Fire Brigade bids farewell to Deputy Commissioner Dom Ellis, who has retired after an illustrious career spanning over three and a half decades. Ellis leaves behind a legacy of unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions to the capital’s fire service.

Having joined the Brigade in February 1989 at the age of 20, Ellis embarked on his firefighting journey equipped with a sense of familial legacy and a desire to serve. Over the years, he has been at the forefront of numerous significant incidents, including the ‘Stop the City’ protests, the Grenfell Tower fire, London terrorist attacks, and the 2022 wildfires.

Reflecting on his early days, Ellis reminisces about the stark differences in training methods and equipment available to firefighters. From donning cork helmets and woollen tunics to witnessing technological advancements and enhanced training regimes, Ellis has witnessed firsthand the evolution of firefighting practices.

Ellis’s career trajectory saw him rise through the ranks, starting as a firefighter in Erith before transitioning to roles at various stations across London. Notable milestones include serving as Station Officer at Tottenham Fire Station and later as Station Commander at Battersea Fire Station.

Throughout his tenure, Ellis spearheaded several transformative initiatives aimed at bolstering the Brigade’s operational capabilities. From overseeing the development of new fire stations to implementing cutting-edge equipment and operational policies, his leadership has left an indelible mark on the Brigade’s operational readiness.

Ellis’s commitment to firefighter safety and community welfare has been evident in his response to emerging challenges, such as climate change-induced wildfires and the proliferation of lithium battery-powered e-bike and e-scooter fires. Under his stewardship, the Brigade has taken proactive measures to mitigate these risks and safeguard the public.

Among his numerous contributions, Ellis played a pivotal role in the Brigade’s response to the Grenfell Tower fire, driving crucial improvements in operational training and equipment. His dedication to enhancing firefighter safety and operational efficiency has earned him widespread respect and admiration within the Brigade and beyond.

Reflecting on his remarkable journey, Ellis expresses profound pride in serving alongside dedicated colleagues committed to protecting London’s communities. As he bids farewell to his firefighting family, Ellis looks forward to spending quality time with his loved ones and pursuing new endeavours.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe extends heartfelt gratitude to Deputy Commissioner Dom Ellis for his invaluable service and leadership. Ellis’s legacy will endure as a testament to his unwavering dedication to the safety and well-being of Londoners.

The London Fire Brigade commends Deputy Commissioner Dom Ellis for his exemplary service and wishes him a fulfilling retirement, knowing that his contributions will continue to inspire future generations of firefighters.