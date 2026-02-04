A Doncaster drug dealer has been locked up for over six years after police on routine patrol seized a holdall packed with more than £40,000 worth of drugs.

Snare on Somerset Road

Officers from Doncaster’s Operation Fortify spotted 21-year-old Elliot Bucknall carrying the holdall towards a black Land Rover in Hyde Park. Bucknall handed the bag to an accomplice before trying to make a getaway, sparking a police backup call.

£40k Drugs and Cash Haul Seized

The accomplice was quickly stopped and arrested. Inside the holdall, officers found an estimated £40,000 of cocaine, £3,000 of heroin, and nearly £5,000 in cash.

Guilty Plea and Heavy Sentence

Bucknall initially fled but was later caught and charged after forensic evidence linked him to the drugs. Facing overwhelming proof, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

He also admitted to dangerous driving offences, including driving while disqualified and without insurance. At Sheffield Crown Court on 28 January, Bucknall was sentenced to six years and three months behind bars and banned from driving for 13 months.

The accomplice has also been charged with drug-related crimes and possessing a knife in public but currently remains at large, with a warrant out for his arrest.