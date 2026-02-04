Watch Live

DRUGS STASH Doncaster Drug Dealer Caught Red-Handed with £40k Stash

  • Updated: 06:59
  • , 4 February 2026

A Doncaster drug dealer has been locked up for over six years after police on routine patrol seized a holdall packed with more than £40,000 worth of drugs.

Snare on Somerset Road

Officers from Doncaster’s Operation Fortify spotted 21-year-old Elliot Bucknall carrying the holdall towards a black Land Rover in Hyde Park. Bucknall handed the bag to an accomplice before trying to make a getaway, sparking a police backup call.

£40k Drugs and Cash Haul Seized

The accomplice was quickly stopped and arrested. Inside the holdall, officers found an estimated £40,000 of cocaine, £3,000 of heroin, and nearly £5,000 in cash.

Guilty Plea and Heavy Sentence

Bucknall initially fled but was later caught and charged after forensic evidence linked him to the drugs. Facing overwhelming proof, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

He also admitted to dangerous driving offences, including driving while disqualified and without insurance. At Sheffield Crown Court on 28 January, Bucknall was sentenced to six years and three months behind bars and banned from driving for 13 months.

The accomplice has also been charged with drug-related crimes and possessing a knife in public but currently remains at large, with a warrant out for his arrest.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-03 at 12.03.08
NEW SECOND CHANCE Britain’s Youngest Female Double Murderer Faces New Parole Hearing
Screenshot 2026-02-03 at 11.51.52
DEFIANT Ian Watkins Murder Suspect Refuses Court Appearance
Screenshot 2026-02-03 at 11.47.20
LOCKED UP Pampered Drug Lord’s Mud-Mask Selfie Gets Him Locked Up for 13 Years
Screenshot 2026-02-03 at 11.48.28
FIND ALEXANDRA Police Launch Fresh Appeal for Missing Woman Alexandra Harrod

Must READ

MAN ON THE RUN WANTED: Cristiano Brown – Firearms and Drug Offences
MCBUSTED Brazen Daytime Drug Dealer Busted in Cambridge
PERVERTING THE COURSE Former Bracknell Mayor on Trial for Helping Son Hide Rape Evidence
GRUESOME ATTACK Thug Choked Woman in Shocking Dorchester Attack – Now Behind Bars
SLAMMED Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed in Ellesmere Port
NO ROMANCE Ex-Prison Officer Jailed for Romance with Inmate
CHEEKY DEALER Hitchin Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed for Hatfield County Lines Role
PUB BRAWL Two Men Sentenced Over Tragic Death of Teenager Liam Derrett
CRIME SPREE Two Men Jailed for Cheshire Burglary Spree – Footballer’s Home Targeted
SERIOUS COLLISION M11 closed southbound in Essex after overturned vehicle collision

More For You

TRAGIC COLLISON AT SEA Ship Captain Jailed for Manslaughter After Deadly North Sea Crash
HOME GOAL Ex-Footballer Locked Up for Nine Years in £480k Drug Plot
SWEAT DREAMS More Like Crime Scenes Police Nab Gun and Drugs from “Bed Bus” in Wolverhampton
LOVE CHILD Prison Officer Jailed Over Secret Romance with Convicted Gangster

More From UK News in Pictures

FATAL CRASH Tragic Motorbike Crash in Louth Claims Rider’s Life
KILLER MANHUNT Police Dig Deep in Murder Hunt for Missing Man Andrzej Mucha
TypeScript Development: Why Teams Choose TS for Modern Web Apps
Over 1,000 Migrants Arrive in Dover via Small Boats This Week
THROUGH THE ROOF Kent’s Asylum Seeker Bill Shoots Up – Now Highest in UK

BREAKING

POLICE REOPEN CASE Police to Review Shocking New Claim Linking Prince Andrew to Epstein
HOSPITIAL BLAZE Southampton General Hospital Fire Blamed on Electrical Fault
HORROR CRASH Two Dead After Light Aircraft Crashes Near Hollingworth Lake

BREAKING

FIRE BOMB ATTACK Man Nabbed After Arson Attack at Maida Vale Islamic Centre
PAEDO STING Boy Admits Stoning Man to Death at Kent Beach Over ‘Paedophile’ Claim
MURDER CHARGE Teenager Charged With Murder of Chippenham Boy
PUB BRAWL CCTV Released After Brutal Folkestone Pub Brawl
DAEDALUS AVIATION Light Aircraft Crashes on Moorland in Greater Manchester as Investigators Rush to Scene
LIED TO THE JURY Gillingham Child Rapist Locked Up for 13 Years
LIVES FEARED LOST Light Aircraft Crashes Near Littleborough in Dramatic Emergency Response
SEX ATTACKER Police Race to ID Man After Sexual Offence in Greater Manchester
TRIBUTES PAID Heartbreaking Tribute from Father of Teen Who Died in Chippenham

More From UKNIP

NEW BORN SCARE Teenager Arrested After E-Bike Crash Leaves Newborn in Hospital
TIP OFF Southampton Man Charged Over Disturbing Online Child Sex Messages
TRAFFIC CHAOS Crash Brings Traffic to a Standstill on the M2 in Kent
RAPIST PLEA Asylum Seeker Jailed for York Rape Pleads to Stay in UK