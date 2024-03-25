An air ambulance has transported a person to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the M2 motorway.

The helicopter was observed flying over the M2 towards junction 5 near Sittingbourne as it made its way to the scene of the incident, which partially blocked the road at 8:42 a.m.

Traffic cameras captured the halting of traffic at 10:05 a.m. to facilitate the landing of the aircraft.

Queues have reportedly formed stretching back to Junction 7 Brenley Corner near Faversham.

Emergency services are on the scene, and further information has been requested.

A police spokesperson stated: “One person has been airlifted to a London hospital. The road is currently closed while emergency services deal with the collision.”

Fire services were also summoned to assist following reports of the crash, with two fire engines attending the scene.

An ambulance spokesperson confirmed the attendance of ambulance crews at the serious collision on the M2, with the Air Ambulance Charity Kent, Surrey, Sussex also present. One individual has been airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

In response to the closure, a diversion has been established via the Solid Square symbol along the A251 Ashford Road down to Challock A252 Canterbury Road into Charing. Traffic is then directed along the A20 and M20 towards Maidstone before exiting onto the A249 Sittingbourne Road.

Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes and allow for extra travel time while emergency services work to clear the scene and investigate the incident further.