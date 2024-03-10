Egypt’s Mediation Effort in Gaza: Ceasefire & Aid Ahead of Ramadan

In a critical effort to quell the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Egyptian officials have initiated direct communication with senior representatives from both Hamas and Israel. These diplomatic exchanges aim to restart negotiations for a ceasefire during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is set to begin either tomorrow or Tuesday.

The delicate talks involve Egypt’s engagement with Hamas, the Palestinian militant group controlling Gaza, as well as the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. Acting under a mandate from the Egyptian presidency, these mediators strive to bridge the gap between the divergent positions held by the two sides. However, specific details regarding the content of these discussions remain undisclosed.

Qatar, Egypt, and the United States have jointly taken up the task of brokering a deal for a temporary truce during Ramadan. In exchange, they seek the release of Israeli hostages who were captured during the attack carried out by Hamas on October 7, an event that ignited the current conflict in Gaza.

Despite the absence of Israeli representatives in the latest round of talks held in Cairo this week, Israel’s Mossad has asserted that efforts to secure a deal are still ongoing. However, hopes for a successful resolution before Ramadan’s commencement appear to be fading.

As the deadly fighting persists, Gaza faces a dire humanitarian crisis. To alleviate the suffering of its besieged population, a Spanish charity ship named Open Arms is preparing to set sail from the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus. This voyage marks the first shipment along a maritime corridor connecting Cyprus, the closest European Union country, to Gaza.

The non-governmental organization Open Arms plans to transport a barge laden with 200 tonnes of food. Their partner, the US charity World Central Kitchen, will then unload this vital aid on the shores of Gaza. Despite logistical challenges, the ship remains docked in Larnaca, Cyprus, awaiting departure within the next few hours, according to Cypriot government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis.

While the UN continues to issue warnings about the looming famine, food aid efforts persist. Airdrops by US, Jordanian, and other planes provide some relief, but the United Nations aid coordinator for the area emphasises that land-based supply routes remain the most effective means of assisting Gaza’s 2.4 million people.