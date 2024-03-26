UK News in Pictures

Family Forced to Flee as Suspect Barricades Himself in Catford Home with Gas Canister

Man Charged with Murder of Elderly Woman in Queen’s Park

Key Bridge in Baltimore Collapses into Water After Being Hit by Cargo Ship

Major Incident Declared in Catford After Man Barricades Himself in Property with Gas Cylinders

Best destinations for UK paddleboarding

Family Forced to Flee as Suspect Barricades Himself in Catford Home with Gas Canister

Metropolitan Police vehicle on London street.

Emergency services cordoned off Daneby Road around 6:30 pm on Monday night

A family in Catford was compelled to evacuate their home after a man barricaded himself inside with a gas canister, triggering a significant police response.

Since approximately 6:30 pm on Monday night, officers and emergency services have sealed off Daneby Road, Catford, in response to the unfolding situation.

Firefighters responding at UK emergency scene.

According to reports, the suspect is holed up with a 15kg gas cylinder inside the property. Fortunately, the other occupants managed to escape the semi-detached house, valued at around £700,000.

Firefighters in gear at incident scene.

Specialist firearms officers, accustomed to dealing with counter-terrorism incidents, were swiftly dispatched to the scene. They were joined by uniformed teams from Bromley, Catford, and Lewisham.

Tree-lined street with parked cars and pedestrian.

The Metropolitan Police have urged the public to steer clear of the area while negotiators engage with the man via phone in an attempt to peacefully resolve the situation.

Firefighters walking towards emergency with gear on street.

Amid a substantial cordon, several London Fire Brigade engines and paramedic crews stand ready to respond if needed.

A police spokesperson provided insight into the ongoing operation: “Officers and emergency services are on the scene at Daneby Road, SE6, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man inside a property at the location. No one else is believed to be inside. Officers are attempting to engage with the man and bring the matter to a safe conclusion. Cordons and road closures remain in place while the situation is ongoing. We thank local residents for their patience and advise people to avoid the area.”

Bus services departing from the nearby Catford Road bus garage have been redirected to alternative routes.

Reports suggest that police escalated the incident to a major incident status after the discovery of additional gas cylinders on the property, suggesting a potential threat to public safety. However, Scotland Yard refrained from commenting on this development.

This incident follows a separate event last December when a 26-year-old man was apprehended after a “quantity of chemicals” was uncovered at a suspected bomb factory in Daneby Road.

Both the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service have confirmed that the ongoing incident is under the leadership of the Metropolitan Police.

Lewisham Council was approached for comment but has yet to respond.

