Sevenoaks Council has issued a statement following the discovery of numerous boxes filled with PPE equipment dumped in a car park in Farningham.

The boxes were found in Farningham car park, which the council has clarified is owned by Farningham Parish Council. Both councils are collaborating to promptly clear the site of the dumped items.

A spokesperson for Sevenoaks Council emphasized the importance of addressing fly-tipping incidents promptly and urged anyone with information about this or any other fly-tipping incidents to come forward and contact the council in confidence.

Residents and businesses were encouraged to play their part in reducing fly-tipping by ensuring they only use registered waste carriers to dispose of rubbish. The council reiterated that using registered waste carriers is essential in preventing such incidents and maintaining a clean environment.

The council’s Environmental Enforcement Team has initiated an investigation into the incident, collecting evidence from the site to aid in the investigation process.

The spokesperson further added, “Residents and businesses can help reduce the incidents of fly-tipping by making sure they only use a registered waste carrier to dispose of their waste. Details of registered waste carriers can be viewed on the Environment Agency website.”

The council’s proactive response underscores its commitment to addressing environmental concerns and maintaining the cleanliness and safety of public spaces within the community.