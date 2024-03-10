UK News in Pictures

Home Breaking Fatal Shooting in Catford Sparks Murder Investigation

Fatal Shooting in Catford Sparks Murder Investigation

Police officer overseeing UK crime scene with forensic tent.

No arrests have been made after a man was fatally shot in Catford during the early hours of this morning, March 10.

Police are now appealing for the public’s help as they are “hopeful there will have been several witnesses who they would appeal to come forward.”

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Catford Broadway, described by officers as a “busy part of south London.”

Upon arrival at the scene, police and paramedics found a man, believed to be in his 30s, with a gunshot wound. Tragically, he was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are currently in the process of informing his family.

No arrests have been made at this stage, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, responsible for policing in the South East Area, expressed his sympathies and thoughts for the victim’s family and loved ones. He emphasized the importance of witnesses coming forward to assist in the investigation.

The incident has understandably caused great concern in the community. However, Chief Superintendent Lawry assured residents that significant resources had been allocated to the investigation, with officers also patrolling the local area to provide support and address any concerns.

Meanwhile, the A21 Rushey Green had been closed due to the police incident since early this morning, with forensics work underway at the scene. The closure affected the A205 South Circular at the Catford Gyratory intersection, near Lewisham Town Hall.

A murder investigation has been launched, and detectives are conducting extensive inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 101 or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting CAD1160/10Mar.

