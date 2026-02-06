Watch Live

RAPIST JAILED Faversham Rapist Locked Up for Over Six Years

  • Updated: 15:32
  • , 6 February 2026

A 26-year-old man from Faversham has been sentenced to six years and six months behind bars after being convicted of rape and sexual assault.

David Jones Found Guilty After Eight-Day Trial

David Jones, of Feaver Drive, was convicted at Canterbury Crown Court following an intense eight-day trial. The horrific crimes took place in Sittingbourne on 23 and 24 May 2022.

Victim Bravely Came Forward

The victim confided in a family member about the shocking rape and a subsequent sexual assault. She reported the incidents to Kent Police on 5 June 2022, triggering a swift investigation.

Justice Served

  • Jones was arrested on 9 June 2022 on charges of rape and assault by penetration.
  • He was sentenced on 30 January 2026.
  • Alongside his prison term, Jones faces a restraining order and lifelong registration on the sex offenders’ list.

Police Praise Victim’s Courage

“Jones took advantage of his victim for his own sexual gratification and subjected her to a horrific sexual assault,” said Detective Constable Stephanie Wilson.

“I am grateful to the victim for her support in securing a conviction and hope that the custodial sentence imposed brings her some closure.”

 

