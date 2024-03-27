Fire Breaks Out at Blackpool’s New £100 Million Civil Service Hub Offices

A fire has erupted at the new Civil Service Hub offices situated at Talbot Gateway in Blackpool, prompting a swift response from fire crews this morning.

Thick black smoke was observed billowing from the roof of the £100 million office block, scheduled to open next year, as firefighters rushed to the scene to tackle the blaze.

The fire, which broke out at the under-construction site, is now reported to be under control, with ongoing efforts to dampen down the top of the building.

Roads in the vicinity have been temporarily closed by police as fire crews from Blackpool, Bispham, St Annes, and South Shore continue to work at the scene.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service provided insight into the situation, stating, “Five fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, St Annes, and South Shore, along with the aerial ladder platform from Blackpool were mobilised to a building fire on Cookson Street in Blackpool.

On arrival, firefighters found a fire at the top of the building and crews used foam to tackle the fire. The fire was quickly brought under control, and firefighters are now dampening down.

The incident has led to multiple road closures in the area, prompting authorities to advise the public to avoid the vicinity near Cookson Street and plan alternative routes accordingly.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Lancashire Police, and Blackpool Council have been contacted for further information regarding the incident.

The Talbot Gateway project, once completed, is slated to accommodate over 3,000 government workers in the new seven-storey building, located in close proximity to Blackpool North train station, with construction expected to conclude in 202