Fire crews are currently battling a blaze at a takeaway in Kilburn, North West London, prompting authorities to advise people to steer clear of the area.

The fire, which broke out this evening, has been ongoing for over an hour, with firefighters from multiple stations working diligently to extinguish the flames. The incident, believed to be centred around the Lucky Cat restaurant on Dyne Road, has raised concerns among residents and passersby.

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade stated, “Part of the takeaway and ducting from the ground to the first floor of a three-storey mixed-use building is alight.” The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, and the Brigade’s Control Officers have received over 10 calls regarding the incident.

Firefighters from West Hampstead, Willesden, Paddington, and North Kensington fire stations have been deployed to the scene, demonstrating a coordinated effort to contain the fire and prevent further damage.

While emergency services are actively addressing the situation, individuals are urged to avoid the vicinity, including Kilburn High Road, to ensure their safety and facilitate the firefighting operation.

Eyewitnesses have described smoke billowing from the premises, indicating the intensity of the fire. Images from the scene show firefighters working diligently to combat the blaze and prevent its spread to adjacent structures.

Authorities continue to investigate the fire’s cause, and updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Residents or individuals with information or footage related to the incident are encouraged to contact authorities to assist in the ongoing investigation.

The safety and well-being of the community remain a top priority as emergency services work tirelessly to bring the situation under c