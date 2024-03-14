UK News in Pictures

Firefighters Set Up Massive Cordon on King’s Road in Chelsea

Emergency fire trucks outside London building.

A major road in Central London, the King’s Road in Chelsea, has been partially closed as firefighters set up a massive cordon near Sloane Square Tube station. Reports indicate that the road has been blocked westbound as the London Fire Brigade (LFB) responds to an incident at a building.

LFB has stated the incident: “We’re currently at the scene of an incident at a building on King’s Road in Sloane Square. Several appliances are in attendance, and a 25-meter cordon is in place as a precaution. Road closures are in place, and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.

The Brigade was alerted to the incident at 10:52 am, and firefighters from Kensington, Soho, Chelsea, and surrounding fire stations are attending the scene.

According to updates, around 50 people have been evacuated from a building on King’s Road in Sloane Square. Firefighters are investigating smoke logging in the basement of the five-storey mixed-use building. Approximately 40 firefighters and six fire engines are currently tackling the issue, with a 25-meter cordon established as a precautionary measure.

As a result of the road closures, several bus routes in the area have been diverted, including routes 11, 19, 22, 211, 319, and 360.

The A3217 King’s Road has been closed in both directions due to the fire incident, causing disruptions in the area.

