Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Taxi Crash

Tragedy struck Greater Manchester in the early hours of January 11 when a red Seat Leon smashed head-on into a Citroën C4 Picasso on Wigan Road, Bolton. Four people, including three teenagers, were killed instantly.

Victims Named After Fatal Smash

The Bolton Council of Mosques has identified the three teen victims, all believed to be men aged 18 to 19: Mohammed Jibrael Mukhtar, Farhan Patel, and Muhammad Danyaal Asghar Ali. The taxi driver, believed to be in his 50s, was also named as Mosrab Ali.

All four were declared dead at the scene, while five others were rushed to hospital with injuries.

Emergency Services Battle to Save Lives

Chief Inspector Helen McCormick described the crash scene as “particularly challenging” and called the incident “devastating.”

Three fire engines and a technical response unit responded swiftly. Firefighters used cutting tools to free trapped passengers before passing them to ambulance crews. Emergency teams were on site for around two hours.

A witness recalled being jolted awake by a “loud bang,” then spotting a badly damaged red car scattered amid “quite a bit of debris” on the road.

Community in Shock

Bolton Councillor Ayyub Patel expressed the community’s grief over the “incredibly tragic incident” and extended his “heartfelt condolences” to the families affected.