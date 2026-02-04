As TV celebrates its 100th birthday, City of London Police have cracked down hard on illegal IPTV streaming. The Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) teamed up with industry giants to smash a large-scale piracy ring.

Raid in Manchester Targets Huge Illegal Streaming Operation

Last week, officers swooped on locations in Manchester, arresting four suspects and confiscating ten servers plus related equipment. Each item was valued at around £75,000, racking up total seizures exceeding £750,000.

The suspects have since been released under investigation as the probe continues.

Sky Sparks Investigation After Spotting Suspicious Activity

The bust came after Sky flagged unusual activity linked to a massive illicit streaming service. Detectives uncovered a crew running an illegal IPTV setup, supplying millions across the UK. One crook reportedly made over £3 million from the racket.

Operation Shuts Down Illegal Streams Nationwide

Officers smashed the servers on site, causing widespread disruption to illegal streams. Sky confirmed the crackdown’s solid impact, highlighting how crucial close cooperation between police and the industry is for busting organised financial crime.

Detective Constable Jordan Day, PIPCU: “Criminals continue to offer illegal IPTV services. These aren’t harmless alternatives—they’re organised crime making millions. Our work protects broadcasting’s integrity and viewers. This operation shows the power of teaming up with partners like Sky to take down these networks. To those profiting from piracy: you will be held to account.”

📷 One of the illegal servers dismantled by PIPCU